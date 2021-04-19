Variant cases in Kansas increased 32% in past week; all 5 variants of concern now here

Kansas had a 32% increase in the total number of confirmed variant coronavirus cases in the past week as all five variants of concern have now been identified in the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 175 total variant cases on Monday, up from 133 one week ago. Most of the increase was due to 35 new cases of the variant strain first identified in the United Kingdom.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified five variants of concern. Evidence shows these mutated viruses have an increased transmissibility, make infected patients sicker, are less affected by antibodies or reduce the effectiveness of treatments or vaccines.

The KDHE has identified 162 cases of the UK variant, two cases of the Brazil variant, two cases of the South Africa variant, eight cases of one California variant and one case of the other California variant.

The 175 total variant cases are scattered across 26 counties, touching all regions of the state.

Sedgwick County has the most with 47 variant cases, up one from a week ago. Shawnee County, which has the second-most variant cases at 44, doubled its variant cases from 22 last Monday.

Other counties with confirmed variant cases reported by the KDHE are Labette with 18; Neosho with nine; Finney with eight; Ford with seven; Crawford with five; Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Lincoln with three each; Doniphan, Brown, McPherson and Grant with two each; and Butler, Harper, Ellis, Chase, Lyon, Osage, Clay, Riley and Leavenworth with one each.

Kansas data was not listed in the CDC’s most recent report of variant proportions by state. In some states, variants have become dominant strains.

New surges in COVID-19 cases elsewhere in the country have been blamed in part on the emergence of coronavirus variants. Researchers suspect that children are playing a larger role in spreading the variants this spring, compared with the fall and winter surge when more schools held remote classes.

Many coronavirus indicators in Kansas have hit a plateau. Statewide and in the Wichita area, the rate of new cases has leveled off, ending what had been steady declines since the start of the new year.

On Monday, the KDHE reported pandemic totals of 306,290 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, 9,961 hospitalizations, 2,760 ICU admissions and 4,955 deaths. The increases since Friday were 429 new cases, 17 new hospitalizations, 11 new ICU admissions and two new deaths.

Sedgwick County, according to the KDHE, has had totals of 55,533 cases, 1,657 hospitalizations, 523 ICU admissions and 736 deaths. The weekend increases were 71 new cases, six new hospitalizations, three new ICU admissions and no new death.

The CDC on Monday reported “substantial” community spread in Sedgwick County, as well as in neighboring Butler, Reno and Kingman counties. Harvey, Cowley and Sumner counties had “moderate” transmission levels.

Dr. Lee Norman, the KDHE secretary, said last week that he sees vaccinations as a race against the variants.

The vaccines offer strong protection against severe illness from COVID-19, but are believed to be slightly less effective against variants.

The KDHE on Monday reported more than 1.7 million doses administered out of more than 2.2 million doses delivered to the state. Since Friday, an additional 15,084 first shots were administered and 23,821 more people were fully vaccinated.

The 1,061,293 first shots represents 36.4% of the population and the 713,463 people fully vaccinated are 24.5% of the population.

In Sedgwick County, 33.8% of the population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the KDHE reports. Sedgwick County is scheduled to receive 15,640 first doses from the KDHE this week.

The CDC reports slightly higher vaccination statistics in Kansas.

As of Monday, CDC vaccination data on all 50 states had Kansas ranked No. 31 at doses administered per capita, up from No. 32 last week and No. 42 five weeks ago.

Kansas ranked No. 23 with 40.1% of the total population vaccinated with at least one shot and No. 24 with 26.5% of the population fully vaccinated. A week ago, Kansas ranked No. 21 and No. 27 in those two categories.

Kansas has better rankings when it comes to vaccinating senior citizens, defined as people who are 65 years old or older.

Kansas ranks No. 10 with 86.4% of the senior citizen population vaccinated with at least one dose and ranks No. 16 with 69.6% of the senior citizen population fully vaccinated. A week ago, Kansas ranked No. 9 and No. 17, respectively.

Sedgwick County’s vaccination rankings continue to improve.

County-level CDC data showed Sedgwick County ranked 20th-worst of 105 counties with 21.1% of the population fully vaccinated. Sedgwick County ranked 19th-worst with 28.2% of the adult population fully vaccinated and 29th-worst with 56.8% of the senior citizen population fully vaccinated.

Last Monday, Sedgwick County ranked eight-worst, ninth-worst and 23rd-worst in the same categories. Two weeks ago, the county was third-worst, second-worst and seventh-worst.