Kansas officials ‘alerting all providers’ of smaller J&J COVID vaccine shipments

File photo AP

Kansas now has estimates on the future availability of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which recently had 15 million doses thrown out after a batch didn’t meet quality standards.

Kansas is expected to receive 5,000 doses next week and 1,700 doses each of the last two weeks of April. Kansas had previously expected to receive 15,800 doses during those weeks, according to an alert sent to public health officials Wednesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The alert said — “as a point of reference” — that 47,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson were delivered to Kansas this week.

“We are alerting all providers now as this will have (a) significant impact on planning for the coming weeks,” the alert said. “Pfizer and Moderna vaccine allocations are projected to remain consistent to what has been projected and received in recent weeks.”

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna take two doses, while Johnson & Johnson is the only one-dose vaccine currently approved for use in the U.S. Johnson & Johnson is the only approved vaccine that doesn’t use a newer science called messenger RNA, or mRNA.

“There are people out there that say ‘I don’t feel comfortable with this new technology called mRNA,”’ KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman previously said. “I think some of those people are going to … step up and say ‘yeah, (the Johnson & Johnson) is something that is traditional that I think I can handle.’”

The alert did not say why the decrease in Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments is expected. But Sedgwick County Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne said last week that the 15 million botched doses would affect shipments. Johnson & Johnson announced the issue last month.

“That obviously is going to impact what we receive or what’s received around the country,” she said. “Don’t quite know exactly how that’s going to roll out, but that’s not the best news.”

The KDHE reports 35,427 of the roughly 931,652 first doses of a vaccine administered in Kansas are from Johnson & Johnson. In Kansas, 538,903 people, or 18.5% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.