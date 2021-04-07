Latest batch of $1,400 stimulus checks to be deposited Wednesday for many non-filers

The IRS said Wednesday it’s sent more than 25 million stimulus checks out in the latest batch of payments. Many will go to Social Security beneficiaries. AP

Millions of Social Security recipients and others will see their $1,400 stimulus checks deposited Wednesday.

The Internal Revenue Service says it’s sent out more than 25 million checks and direct deposits in the latest batch of the $1,400 payments, which were included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.

The latest batch includes 24 million direct deposits and 1 million paper checks.

Who the payments will go to

More than 19 million of the payments sent Wednesday will go to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file income tax returns for 2020 or 2019 and who did not use the non-filers tool last year, the IRS says.

Another 3 million payments will go to supplemental Social Security Income beneficiaries, and roughly 85,000 will go to Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries previously had their stimulus checks delayed due to missing files, which the Social Security Administration sent to the IRS last month. The House Ways and Means Committee had put pressure on the SAA to send the missing information immediately.

More than 1 million “plus-up” payments will also be sent out in the latest batch, the IRS says. Those payments are for people who received checks in March based on their 2019 tax returns but who are eligible for larger payments based on their “recently processed” 2020 returns.

“Plus-up” payments will continue on a weekly basis as the IRS processes more more tax returns.

Another 1 million of the checks sent Wednesday will go to those people the IRS did not previously have information for but who recently filed their taxes and qualify for a payment.

Who is qualified for a $1,400 check?

Individuals making less than $75,000 a year and couples making less than $150,000 a year qualify for the full $1,400 or combined $2,800 payment, respectively, plus $1,400 per child or dependent.

Payments phase out after that, capping at individuals making $80,000 and couples making $160,000.

Anyone with a valid Social Security number, green card or H-1B and H-2A work visa is eligible for a payment.

The IRS says it’s sent more than 156 million payments since the checks starting rolling out in March. Those who haven’t received their payment can check its status using the “Get My Payment” tool from the IRS.

What about other non-filers?

The IRS says it will disburse payments to non-filer Veterans Affairs beneficiaries on April 14.

“The IRS continues to review data received from Veterans Affairs (VA), which covers veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments who don’t normally file a tax return,” the agency said in a statement.

VA beneficiaries should be able to see the status of their payments on the “Get My Payment” tool by this weekend.

The IRS says some federal beneficiaries will need to file a 2020 tax return, even if they don’t usually file taxes, to provide the IRS with the information it needs to “send payments for a qualified dependent.”

Additionally, people who don’t file taxes and don’t receive federal benefits may still qualify for a payment.

“This includes those experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and others,” the IRS says. “Individuals who didn’t get a first or second round Economic Impact Payment or got less than the full amounts may be eligible for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, but they’ll need to file a 2020 tax return. See the special section on IRS.gov: Claiming the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit if you aren’t required to file a tax return.”