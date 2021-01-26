Here’s how many COVID vaccines your Kansas county receives each week, website shows

Kansas is now providing information online that shows how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the state is distributing to individual counties each week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced Tuesday.

The county-by-county breakdown is available through Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, which is a collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It will be updated by 12:30 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“My administration is prioritizing transparency and communication with public health officials and Kansans to deliver vaccines quickly and efficiently,” Kelly said in a news release. “As we progress through Phase 2 of our vaccination framework, I encourage Kansans to visit KansasVaccine.Gov or contact their local public health departments to learn more about signing up for the vaccine.”

For the week of Jan. 25, Johnson County has received 6,825 first doses while Wyandotte County has received 1,950. Meanwhile, 1,950 first doses have been sent to Douglas County, 900 to Leavenworth County and 300 to Miami County.

The county breakdown, however, does not show a running total of doses that have been delivered to a county nor how many doses have been administered to individuals in each county.

Health officials are working to get that information included in the future, Kristi Zears, a KDHE spokeswoman, said in an email.

“If you remember the COVID-19 Dashboard at the beginning of the pandemic, initially it started out with limited information and as information became more streamlined, it expanded,” she said. “The same will happen for this and we are working to get more data points included.”

Although Kansas reports more then 132,000 people have been vaccinated, only 25,218 second doses have been administered.

Last week, Johnson County initially showed on its vaccine dashboard how many vaccines had been administered, but a couple hours later pulled that information from its website.

“Now that second doses are being administered, the numbers are not as straightforward as they once were,” Barbara Mitchell, spokeswoman for the Johnson County health department, said in a statement last week.

“At this point, posting the doses received is the clearest way to communicate the information. We will continue to evaluate the best way to communicate information that is clear to our residents.”

Statewide, 132,145 people have been vaccinated, or about 4.5% of the population, according to state health officials. A total of 157,520 first and second doses have been administered out of 255,550 first and second doses that the been delivered to vaccine sites throughout the state. Second doses are delivered prior to completion of the interval period.