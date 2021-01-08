Coronavirus update: Kansas sees 5,504 new cases and 121 deaths

Kansas saw 5,504 new COVID-19 cases, 121 deaths and 144 hospitalizations since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Friday.

Those numbers bring the weekly total to 14,577 cases, or an average of around 2,082 cases a day during the past week, and 269 deaths, which equates to about 38 deaths a day during that time.

The 269 deaths ties for the third-highest week of deaths since the KDHE started reporting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in mid-May.

The KDHE has reported 3,148 deaths.

It took more than seven months to break 1,000 deaths; about 1.5 months to reach 2,000 and then less than a month to break 3,000.

In Kansas, after reaching highs in November and December, the number of daily cases and hospitalizations have been dropping, according to KDHE data.

The majority of cases have been in the 25-34 age group, where 40,205 of the 242,322 cases, or about 16.6%, have occurred. The number of cases dwindles in each successive age group above and below the 25-34 group.

The most hospitalizations occur in the 65-74 age group. That age group has had 1,584 of the 7,251 hospitalizations, or about 21.8%. Except for in one age group, the number also drops in successive age groups above and below the 65-74 age group.

The number of deaths increases with each age group. The lowest is six deaths in the 18-24 age group. The highest is 1,206 in the 85 and up age group. The youngest death is 18 and the oldest is 107, according to KDHE data.

Sedgwick County numbers

Sedgwick County deaths increased by 19 to 440, the KDHE reported on Friday.

Sedgwick County leads the state with 43,349 cases, the data shows.

This week, Sedgwick County extended its COVID-19 health order until Feb. 6. The health order is a continuation of the current order that limits gatherings to 25 people, mandates a mask and 6 feet of social distancing in public as well as restricts the capacity and hours of certain businesses.

Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns, who signed the new order, said that the “virus is still in the community and the vast majority of us are still susceptible to it.”