Planning to travel for Christmas? Here are safety tips from experts during COVID

As Americans prepare to celebrate Christmas, health officials have urged people to skip holiday travel to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

During the holiday season, health officials say the best way to protect against the coronavirus — aside from frequently washing your hands, wearing a face covering and staying at least six feet apart from others — is to stay home.

But if you must travel as Christmas and New Year’s Day approach, here are some safety tips for road trips and flight in the age of COVID-19.

Before you travel

While planning to go on a trip, it’s best to research the number of coronavirus cases and rate of transmission in your area and the place you are visiting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises.

In recent days, some states have seen record levels of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations, while the U.S. reported a record 249,000 new cases of the virus on Friday, Dec. 18.

Anyone who lives in an area where coronavirus cases are climbing or has been in a crowded place should reconsider travel, health experts stay.

People who test positive for the disease are also urged to stay home.

“If you have a known exposure to COVID-19 you should delay travel, quarantine yourself from other people, get tested, and monitor your health,” the CDC said.

For those who decide to venture out, health experts recommend being prepared.

That means packing hand sanitizer, disinfectants, face masks, thermometers, health insurance cards and medicine to last the whole trip, McClatchy News reported in July. Drivers also may run into limited rest stop options, so it’s best to bring extra food, according to AARP.

Before visiting the destination, health officials say it’s also a good idea to check if hotels you plan to visit have policies to help protect their guests from COVID-19.

During the trip

This holiday season, AAA expects 34 million fewer Americans to travel compared to last year, mainly due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, 84.5 million people are projected to take trips around Christmas and New Year’s Day, with a majority of travelers expected to get to their destinations by car.

But “making stops along the way for gas, food, or bathroom breaks can put you and your traveling companions in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces,” which are potential ways the coronavirus can spread, the CDC says.

Getting gas means you may encounter a germ-covered pump, so the CDC suggests using “disinfecting wipes on handles or buttons before you touch them” and later applying hand sanitizer.

It’s possible to be exposed to or spread the coronavirus while traveling through rest stops, airports and other transportation venues, according to the CDC. Health officials have urged people to wear face coverings in public, and several airlines require them.

Inside public restrooms, experts recommend people wash their hands for 20 seconds and use paper towels to turn off faucets, according to AARP and the CDC.