President’s son Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. said Friday that he tested positive at the beginning of the week and began quarantining.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesman said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Bloomberg first reported the news.

Trump Jr. is the latest person close to the president to test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

A day after the election, Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, tested positive for COVID-19, followed by at least five others at the White House, The New York Times reported. Ben Carson, the Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, was treated for the virus several days later.

Last week, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tested positive, as did David Bossie, the adviser leading the election lawsuit efforts. On Friday, Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, announced he tested positive. He’s a “special assistant” to Trump.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer. He tested negative at the time.

In October, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus. Trump was treated for several days at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Other cases followed among officials who attended a White House event in September announcing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump Jr.’s positive COVID-19 test comes as cases are spiking across the country. COVID-19 has killed more than 250,000 Americans, and more than 11 million positive cases have been reported in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.