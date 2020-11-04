Cluster confirmed after five Newton High School students test positive for COVID-19

Five students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Newton High School, local officials said Wednesday.

The students are at home and in isolation, according to a joint news release from the Harvey County Health Department and Newton Public Schools. People in close contact with those who tested positive have also been notified and are in quarantine. Newton High School will continue to be in a hybrid model through Nov. 13. Newton is the fifth Kansas school district to have a cluster, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment data.

“We take this very seriously,” USD 373 Superintendent Fred Van Ranken said in a news release. “We work with the (Harvey County) Health Department to conduct contact tracing, and will continue to implement plans to keep our students and staff safe.”

Derby High School has the only reported school cluster in Sedgwick County. The cluster report is updated every Wednesday but today’s report has yet to be updated.

A cluster is typically considered active until 28 days have passed without any new cases. A cluster is generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time.

