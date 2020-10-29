Kansas approves additional $45 million for COVID testing, $20 million for small business

The State of Kansas will spend an additional $45 million in federal relief funds on COVID-19 testing, Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced.

The State Finance Council approved the additional testing dollars Thursday alongside an additional $20 million in small business grants. The state had originally allocated $50 million in federal aid funds for testing and $35 million for small business grants.

The expenditure comes after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment received proposals for testing plans and determined it could spend up to $95 million on a unified testing strategy, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

At a news conference Wednesday Governor Laura Kelly provided details on the testing strategy plans.

Kelly said the state would focus on increasing screening for the virus beyond those who are symptomatic or exposed to an outbreak.

For populations at high risk, Kelly said, health officials will investigate outbreaks and use regular screening for the virus. For medium risk populations, they will instead employ surveillance testing, such as wastewater screening, and investigate outbreaks.

The strategy, she said, would aim to identify what resources the state has and needs regarding testing.

“The unified testing strategy will be resource intensive but will help us save lives and rebuild our economy,” Kelly said.

The state’s request for proposals from public and private entities closed last week. Details on who will receive funds have not been released yet.