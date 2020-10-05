Kansas reports 8 deaths, 53 hospitalizations and 1,597 new COVID cases over weekend

State public health officials reported more coronavirus pandemic cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported totals of 62,708 cases of COVID-19 and 706 deaths from the coronavirus disease on Monday. Those were increases of 1,597 cases and eight deaths since Friday’s report.

All eight patients who died were aged 55 or older.

There was at least one new hospitalization in every age group except for infant to 9-year-old and 18-24.

The increase of 53 hospitalizations brought the total to 3,036, KDHE statistics show. Another 10 COVID-19 patients were admitted to ICUs and two were placed on ventilators. There have been 827 ICU admissions and 261 patients on ventilators. There have been 2,165 discharges, which was an increase of 29.

The state reported one new hospital admission among Sedgwick County residents. That patient was in the 25-34 age group. There was also one new discharge. The county’s residents have had a total of 409 hospital admissions with 92 of those patients spending time in ICUs.

There were 8,392 negative tests reported over the weekend, raising the total to 478,398. So far in October, the statewide positive test rate has been 6.6%. That’s down from 7.2% in September and 8.1% in August.

The 1,597 new cases in Kansas was a statewide percent change of 2.61%.

In the Wichita area:

Sedgwick County had 9,509 cases, which was an increase of 233 cases or 2.51%.

Reno County had 1,245 cases, which was an increase of 45 cases or 3.75%.

Butler County had 1,046 cases, which was an increase of 34 cases or 3.36%.

Cowley County had 420 cases, which was an increase of 13 cases or 3.19%.

Harvey County had 386 cases, which was an increase of 15 cases or 4.04%.

Sumner County had 219 cases, which was an increase of six cases or 2.82%.

Kingman County had 104 cases, which was an increase of two cases or 1.96%.

