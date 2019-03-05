Wichita chamber announces finalists for Small Business Awards

Nine finalists have been announced for the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Small Business Awards.
They were selected from a group of 25 applicants. The finalists:
Tier 1
(5 or fewer full-time employees)
▪ Affinity Automotive Services, auto repair shop
▪ Keating & Associates: The Converse Team, financial services
▪ Paint the Towne, paint and sip studio
Tier 2
(6 to 20 employees)
▪ Headshots Bar & Grill, video game bar
▪ Medical Provider Resources, medical verification and enrollment
▪ National Screening Bureau, screening services
Tier 3
(21 to 100 employees)
▪ Axiom Healthcare Services, sernior healthcare services
▪ Choose Networks, IT consulting and support
▪ McCurdy Auction, auction house
“Small businesses are at the heart of job growth here and across the nation. We’re very proud of the fact that this is the only Awards program in the Wichita area committed exclusively to Small Business,” said Michael Monteferrante, chairman of the chamber board, in a statement.
The 15th annual awards will be presented May 23. Watch for profiles of the nine nominees in The Eagle each week.
