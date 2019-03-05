Small Business

Wichita chamber announces finalists for Small Business Awards

By Eagle staff

March 05, 2019 07:07 PM

Nine finalists have been announced for the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Small Business Awards.

They were selected from a group of 25 applicants. The finalists:

Tier 1

(5 or fewer full-time employees)

Affinity Automotive Services, auto repair shop

Keating & Associates: The Converse Team, financial services

Paint the Towne, paint and sip studio



Tier 2

(6 to 20 employees)

Headshots Bar & Grill, video game bar

Medical Provider Resources, medical verification and enrollment

National Screening Bureau, screening services



Tier 3

(21 to 100 employees)

Axiom Healthcare Services, sernior healthcare services

Choose Networks, IT consulting and support

McCurdy Auction, auction house



“Small businesses are at the heart of job growth here and across the nation. We’re very proud of the fact that this is the only Awards program in the Wichita area committed exclusively to Small Business,” said Michael Monteferrante, chairman of the chamber board, in a statement.

The 15th annual awards will be presented May 23. Watch for profiles of the nine nominees in The Eagle each week.

