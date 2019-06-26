New shoe store replacing Payless in Parklane Shopping Center in south Wichita

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Parklane Shopping Center is getting a new shoe store. Shoe Show will tentatively open on July 19, replacing Payless ShoeSource, which closed in February.

Shoe Show is a division of Shoe Show Inc., which owns Shoe Dept. Encore in Towne East Square.

“It’s a very good location for us, and we like the town of Wichita,” said Vicki O’Donnell, director of visual merchandising and marketing at Shoe Show, Inc. “We thought when the Payless location became available, it would be a perfect place to put our sister division.”

The Shoe Show Inc. parent company, headquartered in North Carolina, boasts 1,122 locations in 47 states.

Shoe Show will sell men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes.





Name brands include Skechers, Timberland, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Adidas, Converse and Vans. Shoe Show also offers their own brands.

“Our Shoe Show brands give our customers a popular-priced option,” O’Donnell said. “It’s very affordable for growing families — people with young children that want the quality but they don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on a nicer leather premium-type of shoe.”

But Shoe Show has more to show off than just shoes.

Handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, gym sacks, socks and hosiery will all be on the shelves too, O’Donnell said.

The 4,000-square-foot building Shoe Show is moving into at 1514 S. Oliver is owned by Builders Inc.

“We’re excited about having [Shoe Show] here,” Builders Inc. Vice President Dennis Fitzroy said. “We think they’ll be a good fit for the community.”

Builders Inc. had previously leased the space to Payless since the 1960s.

Payless, founded in Topeka in 1956, is in the process of closing all of its 2,600 U.S. and Canada locations after filing for bankruptcy for a second time in February. The six Wichita locations have already been shuttered.