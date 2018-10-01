Towne East mall retailers look for help over the holidays, plan job fair

Wichita’s largest indoor mall will host a job fair for its retailers looking to fill temporary jobs over the holidays.
Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg, will host the fair from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the mall’s food court on the lower level.
Mall retailers that are hiring will include Aerie, American Eagle Outfitters, Dillard’s, Footlocker, Forever 21, JCPenney, Old Navy and Victoria’s Secret.
Mall officials said in a news release Monday that retailers will distribute applications to interested applicants and be available to interview candidates during the fair. Professional dress is recommended, mall officials said, and applicants are encouraged to bring plenty of copies of their resumes.
For a list of stores hiring and more information on the job fair, see www.simon.com/mall/towne-east-square or call 316-686-3341.
