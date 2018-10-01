Old Navy in Towne East Square will be among a number of retailers hiring extra holiday help at a job fair at the mall on Wednesday. (May 25, 2017)
Old Navy in Towne East Square will be among a number of retailers hiring extra holiday help at a job fair at the mall on Wednesday. (May 25, 2017) Jaime Green File photo
Old Navy in Towne East Square will be among a number of retailers hiring extra holiday help at a job fair at the mall on Wednesday. (May 25, 2017) Jaime Green File photo

Retail

Towne East mall retailers look for help over the holidays, plan job fair

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

October 01, 2018 12:05 PM

Wichita’s largest indoor mall will host a job fair for its retailers looking to fill temporary jobs over the holidays.

Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg, will host the fair from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the mall’s food court on the lower level.

Mall retailers that are hiring will include Aerie, American Eagle Outfitters, Dillard’s, Footlocker, Forever 21, JCPenney, Old Navy and Victoria’s Secret.

Mall officials said in a news release Monday that retailers will distribute applications to interested applicants and be available to interview candidates during the fair. Professional dress is recommended, mall officials said, and applicants are encouraged to bring plenty of copies of their resumes.

Applicants can also apply online, while in the store, and/or on smart phones. Interested applicants should dress professionally and are encouraged to bring plenty of copies of their resumes.

For a list of stores hiring and more information on the job fair, see www.simon.com/mall/towne-east-square or call 316-686-3341.

The Massachusetts family business called Russo's plays live holiday tunes for shoppers at the end of the year each year. This year, an employee named Gilly asked to help with sound check for the hired group, and his musical talent blew everyone aw

By

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

  Comments  