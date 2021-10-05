This supermarket doesn’t have groceries, but it has something lots of Wichitans need

Jim Hopper admits that Metal Supermarkets Wichita is kind of an odd name, but it’s one that he said fits. “It’s definitely an interesting name. We are literally a convenience store for metal.” Courtesy photo

Jim Hopper admits that Metal Supermarkets Wichita is kind of an odd name, but it’s one that he said fits.

“It’s definitely an interesting name. We are literally a convenience store for metal.”

When corporate downsizing caused him to lose his job at Coleman, Hopper discovered the Metal Supermarkets franchise — it started in Canada in 1985 and now has more than 100 stores there, in the United States and the United Kingdom — and said he realized it could fill a need in Wichita.

“I’d worked at companies and had seen the challenges they had sometimes getting metal,” he said.

Also, as someone who makes and fixes things, Hopper said he’s often had trouble finding the metal he needs.

Hopper opened the franchise at 9110 E. 35th St. North and said he’s focused on small-to-medium-size customers.

“We focus on selling small quantities of metal cut to size with fast delivery.”

Customers can shop in the store, too.

“We love to have customers come and walk through our warehouse and see all the different kind of metals we have.”

Hopper said there’s a broad assortment in various shapes and sizes. Metal also can be cut on the spot.

The difference with Metal Supermarkets and some other metal sources is that customers don’t have to buy a whole piece of metal if they only need something small, Hopper said.

“We will sell you four inches or 20 inches or 10 pieces cut to two feet,” he said. “We make it easy for people to do their projects and work on things they want to work on.”