There’s no sign yet, but there is a new business in the onetime Black Canyon Grille

There’s no sign to indicate a business is open in the former Famous Footwear and onetime Black Canyon Grill space at 3731 N. Rock Road, but there is a new one there.

Laurie Spence and Tyler Stinson are having what Spence called a soft launch of their Evolution Fitness Studios, which will have a grand opening in January.

Stinson, a former MMA fighter, was known as Tyler “The Evolution” Stinson, which is what inspired the Evolution Fitness name.

“We really just want to help people evolve into the healthiest and happiest versions of themselves,” Spence said.

The two opened in temporary space on April 1 with half of the more than 8,000 square feet they now have, so Spence said they can offer much more in the new space.

There is cardio equipment, personal training, kickboxing, boxing, jiujitsu and yoga.

Previously, yoga was limited to a fighter flexibility class, but Spence said it’s important to add more because she considers yoga the yin to the yang of the other exercises Evolution offers.

“People who you never thought you’d see in . . . yoga are absolutely loving it.”

Through October, members can pay $80 a month for unlimited use of the studios.

Starting in November, there will be membership packages based on what part of the studios members want to use.

“We don’t want to waste anybody’s time or money that way,” Spence said.

There will be a yoga package, a fitness package with boxing and kickboxing and a third fighter package with jiujitsu and sparring. There also will be private classes and party rentals for groups to work out together.

Spence, who was a diet and exercise major at K-State, said she has a passion for fitness and wants to share that with others.

“There’s just a little bit of something for everybody.”