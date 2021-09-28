New physical therapy practice aims to help patients prevent injury and avoid surgery

Jon Harris, right, and Mark Gaddis, left, are opening Wichita Physical Therapy Group, which they say will pair local ownership and technology for the best patient outcomes. Jennifer Jones, center, is the practice’s intake coordinator. Courtesy photo

Physical therapists Jon Harris and Mark Gaddis have worked together for 16 years and always discussed opening their own practice.

When the most recent place they worked sold to a private equity firm, Harris said it “just really spurred us on to take a chance on ourself.”

Their new Wichita Physical Therapy Group opens Monday in the Collective at East 21st Street and K-96.

Harris said something that will set this practice apart is technology called a DARI system, which was designed by the Dynamic Athletic Research Institute and which he and Gaddis have rebranded to use as the Wichita 3D Motion Lab.

Harris said it is a markerless motion caption system in which a patient stands in a green room and moves while the technology analyzes the person’s body and compares it to itself, meaning the left side compared to the right side, and to other people of a similar age.

“We use it to get more into the preventative side of health care,” Harris said.

He said that’s the way medicine is going.

“From a rehab standpoint, it’s always more enjoyable to help people avoid surgery or avoid an injury rather than only rehabbing them after the fact. That’s where this comes in.”

Harris said the technology also can be used for sports performance by examining an athlete’s risk factors for injuries and analyzing discrepancies in their movements and strength “and kind of fine tune those to improve their performance.”

On what he calls the industrial side, Harris said employers can use the technology to screen potential workers to make sure they can meet the physical demands of a job.

Initially, Harris and Gaddis will be the only therapists at the practice, but they hope to expand.

“To have the largest impact . . . the only way to do that is add additional therapists,” Harris said.

He said he and Gaddis already have established relationships with a number of physician groups and plan to build more.

Harris said they like to treat patients in conjunction with their physicians, but he notes that patients don’t need prescriptions or referrals from doctors to see them. In that way, he said Kansas is a direct access state.

Don Piros and Brett Harris of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal for the Collective space at 2146 N. Collective Lane.

Being locally owned is important, Jon Harris said.

“We have a very vested interest in you having a good outcome and a good experience because we are your neighbor. That relationship means a lot to us. . . . We want to see you doing well.”