New national clothing chain opens third Wichita store in Greenwich Place

Old Navy is opening a new store Wednesday in Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich, which makes the third one for the chain in Wichita. Courtesy photo

Old Navy is opening a new Wichita store at noon Wednesday in Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.

“I’m so excited to be the third one here in Wichita,” general manager Colleen Hannon said.

The Old Navy stores at Towne East Square and NewMarket Square remain open as well.

Old Navy is known for discount clothing in a range of sizes.

“And as a brand committed to the democracy of style, Old Navy is the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity,” said a release from the chain.

The new store will offer curbside pickup and an in-store pickup station for online orders.

Hannon said Old Navy is focusing on opening more stores in markets the size of Wichita in order to reach more customers. It opened 50 new stores in smaller markets last year and plans another 45 or so this year. Each store hires 30 to 50 employees.

The grand opening of the new store is Saturday with festivities throughout the day. Sale prices start with the soft opening Wednesday.