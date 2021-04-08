Why is a mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg painted on the wall of this medical clinic?

The expanded M-Care Healthcare at Eaton Place downtown now has five new murals, and nurse practitioners Amanda and Vincent Mogoi consider them an integral part of their clinic.

The practice specializes in serving the LGBTQ community, though the Mogois want to serve anyone, and that specialty is part of what inspired painting some inspiring people.

Amanda Mogoi said the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon to her for her views on women, equality and justice.

“I really wanted her on the wall, and then I started thinking about who else signified our population.”

That includes people who are or have been part of the LGBTQ community on the local, national and international level or are advocates for it or simply are inclusive people. The murals so far feature Harvey Milk, Marsha P. Johnson, Frida Kahlo, Laverne Cox, former President Obama and his wife, Michelle, and Wichita’s Connie Palacioz.

Wichita artist Heather Byers has done five murals so far, and Mogoi said they give a feeling of inclusion at the office that makes it fun and comfortable, too.

“I would like to do a couple of more,” Mogoi said.

“It definitely doesn’t feel doctor officey.”