New Cajun-style seafood restaurant opens Tuesday

Billy Wong is opening his new Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar on Tuesday in the former Granite City space at 21st and Webb Road. Courtesy photo

The new Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar opens Tuesday at the former Granite City at 21st and Webb Road.

Owner Billy Wong said he’s had a lot of experience owning seafood restaurants in other states with partners, but he wanted to start a concept of his own.

Blue Hook’s specialty will be Cajun-flavored dishes, but there will be other flavors on the menu as well. In addition to offering an array of seafood, Wong also will offer chicken and Angus steak as well.

Wong owns several Umi Japanese restaurants, including one in Manhattan where he lives. There’s another one in Billings, Mont., and two more in Mississippi. He considered opening one in Wichita but said he thought a Louisiana-style restaurant would do better here.

Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal along with Troy Farha of NAI Martens, who represented Wong.

Sundays will be big days at Blue Hook with half-priced drinks and appetizers all day. Wong said he have a lot of TVs so people can watch sports, too.

Weekday happy hours will be 3 to 6 p.m.

If the first Blue Hook does well, Wong said he wants to open another, possibly on the west side, “as soon as possible.”