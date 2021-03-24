Elvis is leaving the building once again

A self-described old-timey barber, Shawn “Elvis” Willson once again is moving his DeVille’s Barbershop and Shaving Parlor, this time to the former 360 Barber College. Courtesy photo

Shawn “Elvis” Willson is moving his DeVille’s Barbershop and Shaving Parlor to the former 360 Barber College space near Pawnee and Meridian, and the address is so similar to his current space near Douglas and Meridian that he keeps getting the numbers confused.

Currently, his business is at 2433 W. Douglas. The new building is at 2243 S. Meridian.

The move is all about growth, a trajectory that Willson has been on since opening his first shop in 2012, the same year he later graduated from barber college.

His shop started with two barbers, including him, and now has five. Willson would like to add two more.

Willson is proud that his barber shop caters to all kinds of people and hairstyles.

“We’ve got something here for each demographic,” he said.

“I’m a multicultural barber.”

Willson specializes in crew cuts, flattops, pompadours and fades.

“People come in for that classic-type cut.”

He has a throw-back style, just like his name. Willson was 2 when Elvis Presley died.

“I cried all day long. I was way into Elvis.”

That’s how he got his nickname.

“I was born in the wrong generation,” he said.

Willson said he would have preferred the 1920s to 1950s.

“People were nicer. We’ve got such a mean world these days.”

The current barber shop will close on April 17 and then reopen in the new space on April 20.

Willson hopes to have the two new barbers hired by late May.

“They must be good with straight razors,” he said.

“I’m an old-timey shop, so it helps our vibe.”