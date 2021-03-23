A new tavern and eatery opens on the east side

Brothers Peter and James Howell have opened Mortdecai’s Tavern and Eatery at 330 S. Greenwich where Lizards Lounge used to be. Courtesy photo

Brothers Peter and James Howell have opened Mortdecai’s Tavern and Eatery at 330 S. Greenwich where Lizards Lounge used to be.

Peter Howell had been a commissary officer in the military and was getting near retirement when the opportunity to buy the business presented itself.

“It’s a neighborhood bar where I live,” he said.

It also was the sign Howell needed to go ahead and retire.

“I always dreamed of working in a bar when I retired,” he said. “Somewhere I could just sit and talk to people. . . . I like to listen, and sometimes people just need someone to talk to.”

His brother is more of a silent partner.

The Mortdecai name came to Howell because he said it’s something his wife teasingly calls him when she twirls the ends of his mustache — like the mustache Johnny Depp sports in the 2015 movie “Mortdecai.”

Mortdecai’s is more of a bar than a restaurant, but there will be hamburgers with special sauces along with traditional bar appetizers.

There will be music as well.

On a lot of Saturdays, there will be bands. Wednesdays will have a jazz focus, and there will be karaoke on Fridays.

This summer, there likely will be pool tournaments as well.

The bar is open seven days a week.