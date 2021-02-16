The masked marketer: Woman who sparked Wichita’s flag revolution takes a new job

The chamber’s Angie Prather, right, is the unsung heroine behind Wichita’s flag campaign. She and Ben Jennings of Together Wichita presented a flag to USD 259 superintendent Alicia Thompson in 2017.

Just about everyone in Wichita is familiar with the Wichita flag, but not everyone knows the woman who made it an omnipresent symbol. That’s because Angie Prather has not only not sought attention for her work, she’s specifically deflected it.

Prather, who started the flag revolution as the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce’s vice president of marketing and communications, now is leaving to become vice president of marketing and chief community engagement officer at the United Way of the Plains.

Prather said the future of the flag — she’s been its voice on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook — is in capable hands at the chamber and throughout the city.

“It just felt like everybody in Wichita had a hand in making this happen.”

That may be true, but as Tami Bradley of the Bothner & Bradley communications firm put it, Prather sparked the blaze that grew into a wildfire.

Her personality, energy and marketing smarts “just really brought that all to life,” Bradley said.

It was around 2014 when various groups in the community — the chamber, Visit Wichita, the Greater Wichita Partnership and the Community Foundation — were grappling with the city’s identity, or lack of one. It was affecting the city’s ability to attract businesses and retain talent.

That’s also about the time Angie Elliott, Prather’s colleague at the chamber, started sporting a Wichita flag pin.

“The rest of us didn’t know what it was,” Prather said.

Elliott had learned the flag’s history and what it stood for, including a Native American symbol for home and rays that signify freedom and the ability to come and go.

“We thought it was really cool,” Prather said. “I just felt like that would touch a lot of people.”

She asked Elliott to write something for the chamber’s website. That turned into an editorial that ran in The Wichita Eagle. From there, Prather and Courtney Sendall, her marketing colleague at the time, began blogging about the flag and brainstorming ways to promote it and Wichita.

Also about the same time, a young professional made an offhand remark at an event asking why all of Wichita wasn’t rallying around the same hashtag. That lead to #ILoveWichita, which Prather and Sendall purposely paired with everything flag-related they did.

Prather began asking community partners for promotional help. For a first in her long career — she’s been a well-known face at a lot of well-known places, including the airport, Botanica and the Wichita Clinic — no one told her no.

Companies such as Tangible Advertising and Logo Depot stepped up with flag-themed promotional items as well as prizes for a traveling flag contest in which Wichitans took the flag with them on their adventures to literally every continent.

“They always said, ‘Yes,’ because it was for something bigger,” Prather said of the businesses.

As the flag started to catch on, retailers created merchandise around it, such as T-shirts, luggage tags and even jewelry. Lucinda’s led the way, and the Workroom carried a large variety of items.

Businesses eagerly added flag murals to their buildings, seemingly getting more creative with colors and styles with each new one.

Some artists in the community had already featured aspects of the flag in their work but suddenly had bigger and more unusual canvases for their pieces.

“We kind of became a conduit between . . . the business community and the artistic community,” Prather said.

Businesses knew to call the chamber for help finding the artists.

“Angie was the brains behind making sure it reached every corner of the city and beyond,” said businesswoman and past chamber chairman Sheryl Wohlford. “It was definitely the boost in pride, in internal pride, we had been lacking.”

Some cities spend hundreds of thousands of dollars or even millions in pride-of-place campaigns that are much more complicated processes that start with requests for proposals and then proceed with involved planning and implementation.

Prather said she wasn’t trying to replace that but thought “this will be an interim thing until we get a real formal pride-in-place project, because that’s going to take some funding.”

She harnessed social media channels and every other outlet she could. Over time, found herself leading an unofficial campaign.

Bothner & Bradley’s Vera Bothner said while organized campaigns can be successful, something more organic made sense for Wichita.

“We might have been suspect if it had been seen as one more slogan,” she said. “In this case, it was about internal pride that came from within, and that kind of organic growth is what everybody wants to happen in a viral campaign. . . . That’s the most fabulous thing about it.”

She said Prather’s consistency with the campaign, much of it on her own time, paired well with strides the city was making with new activity downtown and a growing number of independent businesses throughout the city.

Prather said it was incredible to see people step forward to help.

“It was amazing to watch it happen.”

City employees created a license plate initiative around the flag, and the Thunder hockey team created a flag jersey.

“It’s just mind-blowing how passionate people are and how far-reaching it is,” Prather said. “This has been the type of project you dream about.”

People were able to get creative because there were no branding guidelines, and the flag is free to use.

“That was kind of the secret sauce to making it all happen,” Prather said. “You can make it your own.”

Wohlford agreed that was key.

“That’s what I think made it so fun,” she said. “To see all the versions and everyone knew it was still the Wichita flag.”

Prather thinks that’s also why the flag doesn’t get old, though some say it’s become a bit overexposed. Prather won’t tolerate talk of “flag fatigue.”

“I say to them, ‘Wow, are you fatigued with the American flag? Are you fatigued with Mickey Mouse?’ ”

She’ll go on to list other time-tested icons, like KU’s Jayhawks mascot. Prather doesn’t seem to stop until her point is made.

At her new job, she won’t have to give up the flag.

“They’re already flag enthusiasts,” Prather said. “It will feel like going home a little bit, which is really wonderful.”

Nor will the flag movement die with her departure, Bradley said.

“The movement is too large,” she said.

“That’s the beauty of a grassroots effort . . . It doesn’t rely on one voice anymore. That’s really what she’s given us.”