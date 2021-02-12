Kansas ranks No. 1 in national survey, and I have one question: really?

Yes, I know what these cleaning supplies are for. I buy a lot of them. However, there’s not a big correlation between purchases and usage, despite the fact I’m living in what apparently is the No. 1 cleanest state in America.

Some shocking news came out about Kansas this week: It is the cleanest state in the nation.

I find this rather unbelievable given the state of my own home, which surely should have pulled the Kansas average down to somewhere in the bottom half of the list.

A website called Ibotta compiled the cleanliness ranking from sales of cleaning supplies. Now this makes more sense. I have purchased plenty of pandemic sanitizing supplies, though there’s not a strong correlation between purchases and usage.

I remember early on after the coronavirus struck, I was standing in the household aisle at my grocery store, lamenting the lack of sanitizing wipes, when a young man pushed a cart full of them toward me — beautiful white plastic tubs in row after row.

“Oh, my God,” I said with the kind of glee I’d never before displayed for a cleaning product. “Can I take one?”

He said I could take as many as I wanted. I giddily grabbed one, then two, then three.

Clearly, I’m the reason the entire chain now has limits on purchases.

I’d like to report I calmed down and did the right thing on my own, putting one back. Maybe even two. I don’t know because I can’t remember what I did with them once I got home. Long after the pandemic is over, I expect I’ll find them in the back of a bathroom cabinet.

I’d like to blame my domestic science issues on my husband, Joe, whose ability to spill items in a refrigerator is unmatched. I warned him via text that I’d be writing this.

“Is there anything you’d like to say in your defense before I write it?” I asked.

“Maybe you should finish cleaning first,” was his sarcastic reply.

This might be funny if it weren’t true. The man cooks a few meals (all right, most of them), does some grocery shopping (OK, the majority of it), tends to the yard and then thinks all the cleaning is up to me.

Perhaps I’m guilty of hyperbole. Most people think we have a clean house. But that’s because of two tricks:

One: The main reason I entertain is to ensure my house, or at least the rooms guests enter, gets at least a moderate cleaning once a quarter.

Two: I have visitors over only at night when I can keep the lights low. That’s not mood lighting; it’s damage control.

The problem isn’t that I can’t clean or don’t want to. I just try too hard. No, seriously. Hear me out.

While Joe embodies the Bill Clinton philosophy of not letting the great get in the way of the good, I simply won’t pick up a scrub brush unless I have the time and energy to get every molecule of every speck stuck in the grout.

My undiagnosed OCD won’t let me dust a counter top unless every drawer beneath it has been organized. Why get off the couch at all unless I can do the complete job?

One of the casualties of COVID is our housekeeper, who used to visit twice a month. She’s fine, she’s just not coming around anymore.

For almost a year now, I’ve been trying to convince myself that that’s absolutely no problem. I’m working from home after all. How hard is it to occasionally get up from my desk, which I fondly remember as once being our dining room table, to dust a room or sweep just one floor? Pretty hard, as it turns out.

My physical therapist would like me to get up and move every thirty minutes; but if sitting is the new smoking, I’m up to about five packs a day.

Couple that with the fact that we’re not supposed to be entertaining these days and, well, I don’t think I need to paint you a picture to get an idea of what we’re dealing with here.

The front hall closet is looking pretty good. That was one of my early pandemic projects. Since we don’t generally use it, it has stayed reasonably organized. The shoe closet isn’t faring quite as well. Really, though, who needs their shoes properly paired anyway?

And the refrigerator . . . . What’s the phrase the kids used to say? I. Can’t. Even.

Sometimes I’ve barely finished cleaning it before Joe reaches for something, dislodges six other items and knocks over two. If he could learn to properly screw lids on jars or pop tops onto plastic containers, the fridge might need attention only every few days instead of hourly.

By now, everyone has lamented about spending so much time washing dishes, but has your dishwasher been on the fritz for six months? Ours runs, but whether it releases the little soap pod is dependent, apparently, on how it feels.

My dreams of an orderly home have been left unrealized and likely will remain that way despite the pandemic offering me many more months to at least attempt to get my act together.

In the meantime, anyone know the name of a good dishwasher repairman?