New business is a creative outlet that includes a boutique, salon and paint studio

Lisa and Joe Winkles have opened Lavender Winks as a creative outlet that includes a boutique, salon and paint studio among other things. Courtesy photo

For lack of a better phrase, Lisa Winkles refers to her new Lavender Winks as a co-working space, but it’s hardly the traditional kind.

Instead of desks and offices where workers can pop in and out, Winkles has created a collaborative of sorts for artists and other creative types to offer their work and services out of one space.

The business is just south of the McDonald’s on the southeast corner of 21st and Maize Road where Wild at Heart once was.

“We all kind of work together to benefit each other’s businesses,” Winkles said.

She was a hairstylist for 15 years but quit work about a year ago to travel with her husband, Joe Winkles, who has been based in Austin but is moving his MindShare here this year. He and his employees and contractors, who all live wherever they want and then travel to customers, teach people how to build hardware such as computer chips.

Lisa Winkles was missing her friends and clients and having her own creative outlet.

“I was just trying to decide what to do with my life, basically,” she said.

Lavender Winks is a combination of a lot of things. Up front, it’s a gift boutique to sell items from local vendors along with fair trade items and those from missions that the store sponsors.

Behind that is a hair salon where a lot of Winkles’ former salon co-workers have opened.

There are also tanning, eyelash extension and massage services, a photography studio and a paint studio called Studio Winks where people can attend classes starting Friday.

“It’ll be nice to have something like this on the west side,” Winkles said of the paint studio.

She said she’s still open to speaking to artists who want to teach paint classes and ones who want to sell their items in the boutique. The salon is full.

Winkles said Lavender Winks is in a huge space.

“I wanted a big enough area to bring in a lot of friends who did different things.”

The boutique has a little bit of a different feel than a lot of boutiques.

“I wanted it to feel a little bit more masculine when you walk in,” Winkles said. “I wanted it to feel more like anyone could come in and shop and not just be super feminine.”

The store’s name references a couple of things. Winkles said she wanted it to match her own initials. Winks is a nickname for her last name, one that people have long called her husband, and she said she loves lavender flowers and how they smell.

Winkles said the business combines much of what is important to her.

“And I get to see people that I love.”