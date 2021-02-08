Another new business, and building, is coming to 21st and K-96 this fall

Credit Union of America is building a new branch near 21st and K-96 that will be similar to this one it just built at Central and Woodlawn. Courtesy photo

A new east-side headquarters isn’t the only thing Credit Union of America has purchased on the east side.

It also has bought land from New Spring Church to build a 2,910-square-foot branch just off 21st Street near K-96 in front of the church.

“It was an opportunity to expand our footprint,” said Roy Mansch, vice president of retail operations. “We have a lot of membership out in that area.”

He said a number of members pass that area on their way to and from Andover.

The closest other branch is at 36th and Rock Road, which is not far from the former IMA Financial Group building at 8200 E. 32nd St. North, which Credit Union of America purchased for its new headquarters.

That move will happen in June. Construction on the new branch will start in March and should be finished in November.

The look will be the same as the new branch at Central and Woodlawn except that a drive-through canopy that is detached from that building will be attached to the new building on 21st Street.

“That’s the prototype that we’re going to for the majority of our remodels across the board,” Mansch said.

The buildings are designed to be open and feature lots of glass with natural light.

The 21st Street branch will make the 11th branch in the greater Wichita area, including Derby and Goddard, and the 15th in the state.

Credit Union of America is beginning a phased reopening of its branches, which have been closed due to the pandemic.

The Central and Woodlawn branch has not been open to the public since it was rebuilt. Staff is working at the branch now, and it will be open to customers for the first time next week.

There will be five offices at the 21st and K-96 building. The branch will hire new employees depending on the amount of business it gets there.

While it won’t be a lot of workers, Mansch said that “every one helps.”

“It’s just reaffirming our investment in the community.”