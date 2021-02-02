Marketer who wants to grow good in the world now has a name that reflects that

Justin Eklund, right, with employee Grey Stepp, has rebranded his JByron Marketing to Grove9 to better reflect what his business is about. Courtesy photo

Justin Eklund decided he needs to practice what he preaches, so he has rebranded his JByron Marketing to Grove9.

“We preach this to our clients all the time,” Eklund said. “Your name should embody your brand if at all possible.”

The previous name stood for Eklund’s first and middle names. Grove9 refers to a passage in the Bible about the Fruit of the Holy Spirit and the nine attributes — love, joy, patience, peace, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness, goodness and self control — that believers should embody.

Or, as Eklund puts it, “What does the good look like?”

His goal is to help “organizations and leaders who are doing good, who have a motivation above and beyond just profit.”

“This name helps us tell our story, and it strengthens our brand over and above just a name.”

Eklund doesn’t necessarily expect people to immediately understand what Grove9 means.

“I do think it gives us a chance to tell our story and talk about our why and what we’re all about.”

Eklund has been in marketing in Wichita for 25 years. He started at Associated and then spent 14 years as communications director for Pathway Church. He started his own company five years ago and has one employee and a network of freelancers he uses.

“We’ve seen so much impact through the clients we serve already,” Eklund said.

“Our mission (is) to serve these clients and to grow (the) good. That’s our heart. That’s why we do this.”