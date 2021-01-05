Another major retailer, and brand, is coming to Greenwich Place

Under Armour, which sells casual and sports apparel, is going to open in front of REI at Greenwich Place this September. Courtesy of Under Armour

Another new retailer — and brand — is coming to Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.

Under Armour, the Baltimore-based international chain of casual and sports wear, is coming to a freestanding building in front of REI. Construction on the 10,000-square-foot building started Tuesday.

“Under Armour is going to be at the front door of the project, which is really exciting,” said Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate.

He handled the deal with John O’Rourke of Walter Morris Cos.

Under Armour sells a variety of apparel and accessories, including T-shirts, shoes, caps and gloves, that major athletes such as Steph Curry and Michael Phelps promote.

“Casual apparel is the key,” Ablah said.

“We’re just excited to have another great retailer join to help continue our regional draw.”

The store will open in September.

Ablah said there will be more Greenwich Place news coming soon.

“We hope we can announce another drive-through or two in the very new future.”

Even for a post-pandemic future, Ablah said drive-throughs are “what is hot right now.”