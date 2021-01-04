‘What’s going on in Wichita?’ Entrepreneur magazine shares the story

It may have to share the spotlight with Kansas City, but Wichita got some great attention in a December Entrepreneur story headlined “These 8 Heartland Cities Are Essential to the Future of American Innovation.”

Wichita and Kansas City, Kan., tie for No. 7 on the list.

“In the midwest, people are less concentrated in metropolitan areas, so cities within proximity look to each other for talent, support, innovation and investment,” the article said.

Accelerate Venture Partners, an investment program within Wichita’s NXTUS startup catalyst, gets a shoutout in the story. That’s important attention, said NXTUS president and CEO Josh Oeding. He said this kind of press helps knock down barriers, such as notions that innovation and entrepreneurship don’t exist in smaller cities like Wichita.

“Occasionally you’ll talk to entrepreneurs that will struggle to believe that,” Oeding said.

“Opportunity and innovation aren’t only stuck in one or two cities.”

Entrepreneur also highlights Wichita’s KingFit and Grit Virtual.

Last year, NXTUS was featured in a Forbes story as well.

Oeding said he sees his job as “trying to get Wichita to pay attention to the world and trying to get the world to pay attention to Wichita,” so he appreciates the national spotlight.

“We think that that’s a really good sign that we’re making a little bit of noise and people are going, ‘What’s going on in Wichita?’ ”