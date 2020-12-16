New downtown salon has a lofty goal: ‘My mission is to help empower women’

The pandemic has put up a lot of roadblocks to Hope Brown getting her Mane Revival open downtown — including a several-month delay due to a slow supply chain — but she’s as contented about it as she wants her customers to be when they leave her salon.

“I have wanted this for so long that I trust the timing of everything for it to happen now,” Brown said. “I know it’s for a reason.”

She said she wants her business, which is at 200 E. Douglas below the ReNew apartments, to be more than a place to come for beauty treatments.

“My mission is to help empower women,” said Brown, who became a single mother at age 17.

“I just wanted women especially to know that no matter what is standing in your way, that they are powerful, and they are able to do amazing things.”

She starts each client visit by sharing an empowering phrase from a card and uses essential oils and crystal and energy healing for anyone who is interested.

“It’s just more of a powerful experience versus just coming in to get your hair done.”

Of course, the treatments — including hair care, facials and lash work — are a big part of the business, too.

“The feel for our salon is laid-back luxury,” Brown said.

Austin Cooper of Wichita Home Works said he put in a lot of extra details that will set apart the salon.

“The whole vision for this space just kind of came to me, and Austin helped me to bring it to life,” Brown said.

Stephanie Wise of John T. Arnold Associates handled the deal for the space.

Brown said she’s already getting great feedback from customers.

“They just feel so appreciated.”