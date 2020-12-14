Soma Therapy to open second practice: ‘Even positive people right now are struggling’

A quick two years after opening Soma Therapy, Jenny Helms is adding a second practice, at least in part because of all the extra mental health needs people are having during the pandemic.

“Even positive people right now are struggling,” she said.

Helms considered new sites on the east and west sides. Her current practice is at 825 N. Waco.

“We wanted to serve a different side of town.”

She found a site at 2544 N. Maize Ct. across from NewMarket Square that worked for a lot of reasons. A chief reason is that the practice will overlook a pond where geese visit.

“We like to be by water if we can and other natural elements.”

Helms said she wanted the practice to be accessible but also kind of tucked away with “some natural elements to keep it more therapeutic.”

The new practice opens in February, but as remodeling happens, one office at a time — for a total of 10 therapy spaces — will open before then.

Soma Therapy currently has 18 clinicians and six administrative staff members.

The new practice will have four therapy providers to start and a medication provider.

At her current practice, Helms likes to offer complementary services to round out what she calls the holistic part of her mental health mission. That includes physical therapists, yoga instructors and dietitians, and Helms said she hopes to continue that with the new practice as well.

“As we find good providers for that, yes, absolutely.”