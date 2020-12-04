Popular national retailer to leave Towne East Square for Greenwich Place

Old Navy, which opened at Towne East Square in 1997, is leaving the mall for Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.

No one with Old Navy, a division of Gap, is commenting yet.

Developer Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate confirms Old Navy will be in a 12,500-square-foot freestanding building between Panera Bread and Verizon.

The store will open around October 2021.

Ablah said the retailer will be another draw for customers who can cross-shop at the other national and local stores at the center.

Greenwich Plaza kicked off in late 2015 with the opening of the Wichita Sports Forum. It now has 31 shops and restaurants along with a La Quinta for a total of 366,500 square feet.

There’s another 42,500 square feet under development with Old Navy, Skechers and Marshalls.

Skechers and Marshalls, which are opening in March, will be just north of Dave & Buster’s within the center.

Ablah said there is about 80,000 square feet left to develop.

“We’re just thrilled to have this much activity at Greenwich Place.”

