‘Discovery-driven urban gallery,’ better known as the Alley Doors project, to debut

Wichita’s new “discovery-driven urban gallery” is debuting at First Friday this week.

That’s how Emily Brookover, director of community development at Downtown Wichita, describes the organization’s new Alley Doors project.

There eventually could be hundreds of alley doors, which are canvases to support and celebrate art in the community that also promote foot traffic and safety downtown. The first doors were supposed to debut this spring, and installation even began.

“We were rocking and rolling on the project, and as COVID hit, we hit pause,” Brookover said.

Now, with part of a $56,850 grant from the Knight Foundation Fund at the Wichita Community Foundation, Downtown Wichita is in the final stages of installing the first 10 doors. An interactive map (downtownwichita.org/discover/placemaking/alley-doors) will guide people to each door.

“We’ve had a few people actually stumble upon them already, which I love,” Brookover said.

Garden City artist Robin Valenzuela called the project exciting.

“It gives new eyes to my work, and it’s more sort of interactive,” she said.

Her digitally-created abstract work is on the main door to the Roxy’s Downtown theater, whose main entrance is in an alley.

Roxy’s producing artist director Rick Bumgardner likes the piece very much even though, “I don’t think it speaks Roxy’s.”

He said that’s not the point of Alley Doors. Besides, he said, Roxy’s is an innovative space.

“We are just grateful that we have something back there that makes the entrance more appealing.”

Businesses can select art from a library of more than 300 designs.

“It’s been really great to connect with business owners over something fun and positive and to talk about art and a beautiful addition to their building,” Brookover said.

The next phase of door installation won’t be funded by the grant, but Brookover said that “the cost is really reasonable depending on the size of door you have.”

Prices range from about $900 to $1,400, and any business throughout the city can participate — not only those downtown.

“Our focus is always downtown, but we would love to see these doors all over Wichita,” Brookover said.

Cost includes installation and payment to artists, all of whom are from Kansas.

Wichita artist Ian Walker Stewart said he’s seen similar installations in other cities “and always wondered how that would work in Wichita.”

He said he was honored to be chosen and enamored at the idea of breathing new life into otherwise potentially drab places. He doesn’t mind that this particular piece, which is a collage of Wichita images past and present and appears at Belford Electric near Old Town Square, won’t be seen at a gallery or in someone’s home.

“I maybe even prefer it because it’s accessible to everyone.”

Wichita painter Rebecca Hoyer said this is a way to show what local artists are working on.

“I like the idea of surprises, and so I thought it would be quite nice to be able to walk through different parts of downtown and just see pops of surprises in unexpected places.”

Before the pandemic halted the Alley Doors project, Hoyer’s work was installed on the Kaufman Building at 212 S. Market. Sharon and Clark Bastian, who bought that building a few years ago, were eager to participate in the project.

Clark Bastian said he’s always noticed that older buildings like their 1925 property used to have a lot of cheaper materials on the back sides along with things such as fire escapes and telephone wires attached.

“It’s not a very pretty sight going up and down the alleys,” he said.

Sharon Bastian said Hoyer’s door “focuses your eye . . . away from all of the things that are there.”

She said both the art and the project as a whole are fun.

Since the doors are all outside, Brookover said the gallery provides a great COVID-friendly activity.

“And we need all of the good, lovely, positive things we can get right now, and this hopefully will be one of them,” she said.

“Print off that interactive map and go hunting.”