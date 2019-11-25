New beauty boutique to help all hair styles, particularly those with problem curls

Whitney Marshall is opening Pretty Tress Beauty Supply Boutique at 2312 S. Meridian to sell hair-care products for all types of hair. However, she particularly wants to help people with curly hair like herself. Courtesy photo

Anyone with curly hair is likely to know exactly how Whitney Marshall feels.

“It is hard,” she says. “You have those days where your hair is not curling right or it’s being unruly or it’s being too puffy.”

Sometimes it’s so difficult, she says, she just has to leave home with her hair wet, and if it’s cold and rainy “then it gets frozen.”

So Marshall started making her own hair-care products to help.

“I was just doing it from my home,” she says. “People started asking me to make it for them, and then a light bulb clicked.”

Now, Marshall is opening Pretty Tress Beauty Supply Boutique at 2312 S. Meridian, which is just north of Pawnee.

“There’s no beauty supply stores in that area,” she says.

Marshall says her products “are made from elements of the earth” and come in many varieties.

“Not one product suits everyone.”

Marshall says her products are multicultural, meaning they’re made for all hair types. However, she’s particularly focused on helping people with curly hair.

She also plans to sell hair extensions and braiding supplies.

“The next phase of my store is to open a braiding shop.”

Ideally that will be next door, she says.

“I just wanted to do my first phase first.”

Look for Pretty Tress to open before Christmas.