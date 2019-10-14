Possible new life for A Legacy Antique Mall; first, though, a parking deal

Developer Paul Jackson hopes to redevelop A Legacy Antique Mall. First, though, he needs a parking deal with the city. File photo

Developer Paul Jackson is working on a deal to transform the former A Legacy Antique Mall downtown into office and retail space, but before he closes on the purchase there are a number of things he has to investigate and resolve.

One of those things is parking, which is why Jackson is visiting the Wichita City Council on Tuesday to request use of the city’s parking garage at 121 S. Emporia.

“We’re just looking for a long-term lease arrangement,” Jackson says.

It’s a 650-stall garage that he says has about a 20 percent occupancy rate.

“It has very low occupancy today.”

Proximity to parking is one of the things Jackson says he finds attractive about the 27,000-square-foot building at Douglas and Emporia, which Rudd Properties owns.

“We always look for properties that have all the supporting needs to go with them,” says Jackson, who owns Vantage Point Properties.

He says he particularly likes office developments.

“Our plans are in the very preliminary stages, but we have our sights set on office and possibly some retail on the first floor,” Jackson says.

“As part of that, we need the parking from the city, and so we’ve been in conversations with them about that.”

He says he also likes that the building has frontage on Emporia and Douglas. It’s also about a block north of Intrust Bank Arena.

“We’ve been looking at the downtown area for a while now trying to find a good fit for us,” Jackson says.

He says this would be his first redevelopment of a historic property. The turn-of-the-century building is on state and national registries.

“We’re going to develop it in keeping with those historical requirements,” Jackson says.

He says there is a lot of due diligence left to do, but Jackson says he is confident that the deal will close. He expects it to be mid-December.

If it works out, his redeveloped offices will be directly across the street from TGC Group’s planned four-story office building where Mead’s Corner had been.

Look for more details on Jackson’s plans as they become more solidified.