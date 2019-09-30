KMUW radio station moves into new Old Town space (FILE VIDEO -- 2016) KMUW, 89.1, moved into new space at 121 N. Mead in 2016. General manager Debra Fraser explains why it's going to work well for the station. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- 2016) KMUW, 89.1, moved into new space at 121 N. Mead in 2016. General manager Debra Fraser explains why it's going to work well for the station.

KKGQ, 92.3-FM, which is one of six Rocking M Media stations that went off the air last week, is back as of Monday.

Allied Media Partners, which had been operating the station, doesn’t have anything to do with it.

In fact, AMP — which was going to buy the six stations — is no more.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have informed Allied Media Partners’ (AMP) staff that it is at an impasse with Rocking M Media,” said a statement from AMP CEO Matt Baty. “As a result, AMP will be closing its operations and terminating its staff effective immediately.”

In March, Have You Heard? reported that Rocking M planned to sell KKGQ, which is known as Kansas Country, to Allied along with Wichita stations KIBB, 97.1-FM, which is known as Bob-FM; KVWF, 100.5-FM, which is known as Flight; and KWME, 92.7-FM, which is known as the Blast.

Also included in the deal was to be Wellington’s KLEY, 100.3-FM and 1130-AM, which is known as the Wave; and Winfield’s KKLE, 1550-AM, a news and talk station.

“For the past week AMP has extended an olive branch with the hope that it could put its employees back to work,” Baty’s statement said. “AMP required, however, that all assets be transferred free and clear of liens in connection with any payment. Rocking M Media refused.”

Monte Miller of Salina-based Rocking M Media could not be reached for comment. Look for more information as it’s available.