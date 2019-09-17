A short Fantasy ends, but a new dream begins

So many ways to pamper your pet Here's some ways to make your pet feel extra special. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's some ways to make your pet feel extra special.

Jerry Nguyen has closed one of his three bars but is preparing to open a new business outside of the bar scene.

Nguyen has closed his Fantasy South 40, which he’s owned since early June.

Last fall, a couple of other people opened the business, which grew out of the longtime Fantasy entertainment complex at 3201 E. 31st St. South..

“It’s not a lot of . . . traffic in that area,” Nguyen says of why he closed. “That’s all.”

He says Fantasy’s Friday drag shows were popular, but country and karaoke nights did not do as well.

“It wasn’t very strong as a nightclub scene,” Nguyen says.

His other two bars, XY Bar downtown and the Store near Harry and Hillside, will remain open.

Nguyen also is opening a new business that has nothing to do with serving drinks.

Pawfit will be a doggie day care at 230 N. Walnut in Delano.

“I love taking care of dogs,” Nguyen says. “I actually enjoy grooming as well.”

Part of his inspiration for the business is that he has a hard time finding places to take his five dogs for boarding and grooming.

“Why not run with it?” Nguyen says. “I love it.”

He thinks he’ll be able to board about 20 dogs and have day care for double that.

Pawfit will open Oct. 1.

Nguyen says he’s received some training from a friend who had a longtime dog boarding business in another state, but mostly he knows a lot simply from taking care of his own dogs: Sophie, Raven, Miki, Lexi and Bella.

“I spoil them. I take care of them when they’re sick. . . . I’m a dog guy.”