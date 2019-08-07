Pet store rapidly expanding its veterinarian hospitals including in Wichita and Derby

Petco stores in Wichita and Derby are adding full-service veterinarian practices as part of the San Diego company’s rapid expansion of pet hospitals nationally. New hospitals will open within the Petcos in Wichita and Derby by the middle of September. Courtesy photo

Petco stores in Wichita and Derby are adding full-service veterinarian hospitals as part of the San Diego company’s rapid expansion of pet hospitals nationally.

Through several partnerships — two existing and three new ones — Petco expects to double its number of hospitals by the end of the year.

It already has more than 50 through partnerships with the Pet Vet and Thrive Affordable Vet Care.

The Pet Vet will run the hospitals at the two Wichita Petco stores and the one in Derby.

“The growth of in-store veterinary hospitals at Petco is part of our commitment to driving positive change in the overall health and wellness of pets,” said Whitney Miller, Petco’s director of veterinary medicine, in a statement.

“By partnering with regional veterinary providers, including their respective networks of seasoned professionals, we can provide more pets and pet parents with convenient access to affordable, high-quality veterinary care, ultimately encouraging a deeper, more meaningful pet parent/vet relationship.”

The hospitals are scheduled to open by the middle of September.