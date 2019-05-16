Dance studio with a long waiting list to open second business

Kelcy Mohr, on stage with some of her students, is opening her second dance studio at the Art Park. Courtesy photo

Not long after Kelcy Mohr moved her Kelcy’s Dance Studio from her house to Carriage Park, the Art Park owners invited her to open a second studio at their campus on 29th Street between Woodlawn and Rock Road.

That was five years ago, and Mohr says the timing wasn’t right. Now, she says, it is.

This summer, she’ll open Kelcy’s Dance Studio at the Art Park where another studio used to be.

The previous owner “made it a beautiful space,” Mohr says. “It’s kind of an ideal set up.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

What she especially likes is that it is in a basement where battling summer heat won’t be an issue.

“It stays really cool.”

There are 450 people currently enrolled in 65 classes a week, and Mohr says each class has a waiting list.

Plus, she says, “There’s so many more classes that I wanted to offer.”

She currently teaches ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary and acro-jazz, which is an acrobatic style of jazz.

At the new space, there will be a studio dedicated to acro-jazz with gym mats, a back-handspring machine, a crash pad and padded walls.

“We’ll just have a lot more equipment there to offer better classes,” Mohr says.

She’ll start offering a music theater class, too.

Both businesses are 5,000 square feet with three studios.

Mohr teaches everyone from 3-year-olds to adults, including 60- and 70-year-olds who take tap classes.

“The adult classes are really taking off, and it’s kind of a neat novelty that not every studio has,” she says. “Everyone can be a dancer.”

Mohr is renaming her first studio Kelcy’s Dance Studio at Carriage Park. She says she likes that “Park” is part of both names.

Her new Art Park space, where classes will begin June 3, will be on display with other Art Park businesses from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“Everybody can kind of just show off what they do,” says Art Park co-owner Charles Baughman.

The open house coincides with the Art Park’s 15th annual student art show and will have barbecue, tours and demonstrations by a chainsaw artist.





Baughman says he’s had to take down most of the musical instrument art along the entrance to the Art Park because the piano wood has rotted over the years.

Hutchinson-based artist Chad Humphrey is converting the tree trunks where the instruments had been bolted into art tools such as pencils, crayons and paint brushes .

Baughman says Humphrey will demonstrate his work all afternoon.

“It’s pretty awesome what he can do.”