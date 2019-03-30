Well-known retailer closes for now but will open at Shops at Tallgrass this summer

Shocker head basketball coach Gregg Marshall answers questions from fans at Tad’s Locker Room in 2013. Tad’s owner Tad Snarenberger increased his square footage at his Cambridge Market store during what he called the Shockers’ ”Final Four bonanza” several years ago, but he is moving to the Shops at Tallgrass now to return to about 3,000 square feet. File photo