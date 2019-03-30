Well-known retailer closes for now but will open at Shops at Tallgrass this summer

With a move from Cambridge Market to the Shops at Tallgrass, Tad’s Locker Room is going to be briefly out of the game.
On Thursday, Tad Snarenberger closed his store, which had been in Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road for 12 years.
His new space at the Shops at Tallgrass near 21st and Rock Road won’t be available until the summer, so it likely won’t open again until early August.
Originally, Snarenberger had about 3,300 square feet at Cambridge Market to sell sports apparel and memorabilia but jumped up to 5,000 square feet for the Shockers’ “Final Four bonanza” several years ago.
He’s decided that about 3,000 square feet is a better fit, so that’s why he’s moving. Snarenberger says it wasn’t possible to scale back to his original space where he was.
The new space has what Snarenberger calls beautiful wood floors and lots of track lighting that will “be able to show off everything real well.”
Snarenberger is dismantling his store now.
“Twelve years of memories gone,” he says. “I just want to get back open.”
