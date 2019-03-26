Senseney Music opens a second store

Senseney Music has a new east-side store inside the Wichita Center for the Performing Arts, which took over the former Mark Arts space at 9112 E. Central.
The new store will offer similar services as its store at 2300 E. Lincoln.
There will be music education programs and classes, such as ukulele and group guitar.
There also will be a variety of instruments for sale, such as keyboards, guitars and accessories. There will be instrument rentals as well.
