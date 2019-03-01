So what’s this new Saltgrass Steak House like?

Now, though, divisional vice president Ken Pierce has let us know that our description — that Saltgrass is more upscale than Outback Steakhouse but less so than Chester’s Chophouse & Wine Bar — is accurate.
“We’re uniquely positioned in the steak segment,” Pierce says. “We’re definitely more polished than your average casual steakhouse. . . . We like to call it polished casual.”
However polished, he says, one of the things the chain is best known for is affordable lunches.
For instance, someone wanting a reasonably priced steak can get one for $13.99 at lunch.
“We’re affordable in general,” Pierce says.
The steaks are all certified Angus beef and have a seven-spice blend and white wine garlic butter that create what Pierce calls “just a tremendous amount of flavor.”
There are a lot of seafood and chicken options, too.
Saltgrass makes everything from scratch, including its beer bread, hamburger buns and hoagie buns.
“If it’s served on a plate, we make it in house,” Pierce says.
The company has 80 restaurants, including ones in Tulsa, Omaha and one under construction in Kansas City, where the chain hopes to open at least two or three.
Pierce says Wichita was a natural fit on multiple levels.
“It just checks so many boxes when it comes to demographics and business,” he says. “It just makes good sense for us to be there.”
Look for more information and a video of the new restaurant and its 244 seats, including 55 in a private room, before it opens late this summer.
