Lava & Tonic tiki bar lands a more public spot than a planned speakeasy address

There’s finally a signed lease for the new Lava & Tonic tiki bar, but it won’t be opening where owners Alex Thomas and Paul and Jennifer Drace originally planned.
“Initially, we wanted an out-of-sight, out-of-mind location on Commerce,” Thomas says.
Timing on the space’s availability didn’t work out, and it also was a little smaller than what they needed.
“We had to go on a long journey and look at a lot of locations,” Thomas says.
That led them to 1716 E. Douglas next to the Donut Whole where Renee Duxler’s Aerial most recently was.
“It feels like it’ll be a cool little enclave right there,” Thomas says. “It feels like it fits there.”
He says he likes surrounding businesses, such as Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, Hopping Gnome and Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria along with the nearby Central Standard Brewing.
Thomas and the Draces are taking some inspiration partly from Chicago’s Three Dots and A Dash, which is a popular tiki bar that has a speakeasy-style entrance off an alley with no sign telling customers it’s there.
Lava & Tonic will have some sort of signage, though it will be minimal.
“With it being on Douglas, it’s probably going to be less of a speakeasy vibe,” Thomas says.
There will be a lot of rum-based drinks with a variety of juices in tiki glasses that are adorned with fruit.
“We’re going to have a superior garnishment program because I think that’s part of the fun,” Thomas says.
There also will be a tiki-style menu, though Thomas says food won’t be cooked on site. He’s still working out the details before a late April opening, but it may mean welcoming food from nearby businesses and food trucks.
There’s been a tiki bar trend nationally for a while, and Thomas thinks Wichita is ready for one given people’s reactions to his announcement about it to Have You Heard? in October.
“We’ve seen a lot of excitement.”
That includes from landlord Leon Moeder of Moeder & Associates.
“It should be very fun,” he says. “It should be very cool.”
Thomas has been in the bar business for 10 years with a variety of concepts. He’s a partner in Kirby’s Beer Store, Barleycorn’s and the Cotillion and owns Lucky’s Everyday.
Unlike those places that already existed when he purchased them, Thomas says Lava & Tonic is a chance to create something new with a blank slate. He says Jennifer Drace is an interior designer, and that’s especially helpful for the bar’s unusual design. Thomas says it’ll be a cross between a more elegant bar and a slightly kitchy one with a Polynesian theme.
“We really want you to walk into this place and feel like you’re not in Wichita,” Thomas says. “That’s going to be hard, but I think we can do it.”
