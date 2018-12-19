RKP Construction owner to expand with L & S Sheet Metal purchase

Bob Jobert is selling his family’s longtime sheet metal company.
His father, Robert W. Jobert, joined L & S Sheet Metal in 1969.
“I was just a kid,” Bob Jobert says. “When I was 16, I started working with him in the summer.”
His father bought the business in 1982, and Jobert joined him upon graduating college. After his father died in 2002, Jobert ran the business on his own but still followed his father’s advice.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“My dad was of the philosophy you either want to get really big, or you want to stay small,” Jobert says. “Otherwise, if you’re in between, it’s hard for those people.”
Jobert opted to stay small.
“It worked for me.”
He says he’s now passed that advice to Robert Patallas of RKP Construction, who is closing on his purchase of L & S before the end of the year.
Even while staying fairly small, Jobert says, “There’s a lot of room for expansion.”
The custom sheet metal company works a lot with roofers.
“Custom flashings are our specialty,” Jobert says.
He plans to stay during the transition.
“I’ll be around for a while to help them.”
Patallas is moving his RKP Construction to the L & S space at 952 N. Mosley. The sheet metal business will be his focus for the immediate future.
“Probably until I get it up and going, and once I get it established to where I want it to go.”
Where he wants to go is big.
“The sky’s the limit.”
At RKP, his focus has been on kitchen and bath remodels, though he’s done other residential and commercial work as well.
At L & S, Patallas wants to especially focus on custom work, including copper and things such as bay window covers.
He says Jobert, his father and L & S have always had a good reputation.
“I just think I can continue that.”
Comments