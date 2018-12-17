School of Rock is closing, but House of Rock is opening at Air House Music Academy

As School of Rock prepares to close on Dec. 22 after six years in business, Air House Music Academy is gearing up to take on a new venture called the House of Rock Performance Program.
“We’re going to continue on with what they’re doing,” says Air House owner David Lord.
Seven teachers from School of Rock will teach performance-based music at Air House.
“It’s a very similar program,” Lord says. “They’re going to be running it under Air House.”
The main program within House of Rock will be known as Headliners. There will be two bands for students ages 8 to 18. They’ll rehearse weekly and then perform at a live-music venue at the end of each season.
“Every season we’ll offer different types of music and different types of shows that they can participate in,” Lord says.
Genres include things like blues, grunge rock and singer-songwriter music.
For kids ages 7 to about 12 who are just learning music, there will be a program called Rock Stars that also will have a performance component.
For adults, there’s a class called Icons, and for children ages 4 to 6, there’s a musical exploration class called Music Makers.
Lord has a recording studio, so that will be a component of the classes as well.
Students can be part of the bands or take private lessons.
Rehearsals will be at the west-side Air House location at 109 S. Ridge Road.
There’s also an Air House on the east side at 2434 N. Woodlawn.
House of Rock starts in January, so Lord says it’s a quick turnaround time.
“We’ve been working like crazy . . . to put this program together.”
