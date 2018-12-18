What happens ‘When you tell a Coronary ICU nurse to hang the Christmas Garland’

To the untrained eye, the Christmas garland hanging in the coronary intensive care unit at Ascension Via Christi Hospital St. Francis may look like it was not hung by the nursing station with care.
But to nurses everywhere who have seen a viral photo of nurse Missi King’s handiwork, the Christmas decorations hung in the shape of heart rhythms have brought a lot of joy.
Via Christi monitor tech Jessica Price had the idea, and as a fellow member of the “fun committee,” King executed it.
Green garland hanging on the left side of the station represents a normal heart rhythm. Then, at the front of the station, red garland represents v-tach, or ventricular tachycardia, which King says “is generally considered a lethal heart rhythm.”
“So some people think it’s kind of a macabre Christmas decoration.”
She says patients can often be brought back from v-tach, though, and that’s what happens with the garland at the station. The final garland hanging on the right is another healthy green.
King posted a photo of her work to Facebook and wrote: “When you tell a Coronary ICU nurse to hang the Christmas Garland.”
“And then it just blew up,” she says.
On her page alone, there are almost 79,000 shares of her post and almost 2,000 comments on it.
A lot of those comments are people tagging other people, including a lot of nurses.
Then there are nurses who comment that they’ve done something similar or have had other medical Christmas fun, such as making X-rays of reindeer ribs or giving reindeer oxygen through nasal prongs.
Then a nurse recruiting company and a national nursing group shared the photo, Reddit picked it up, and someone put it on Instagram.
“I’ve just seen it everywhere,” King says. “I am amazed that this took off.”
She says the photo may be better than the real thing.
“It doesn’t even look that exciting in real life.”
King says a lot of people who see it “would be like, oh, it looks like squiggly lines.”
She’s having fun with the attention.
“I mean, the internet is such a funny thing on what people pick up,” King says.
She says nurses “do so many things that we don’t get credit for, and this is what people pay attention to.”
Not that she minds.
“It’s kind of a sense of pride,” King says.
“Our jobs are so hard all day, so it’s something light and fun,” she says.
“It gives us something to smile about.”
