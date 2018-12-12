New duplexes to open with slightly different intent than originally planned

There are some new duplexes going up near Maple and West streets that have a slightly different purpose now than when Gregg Vance first planned them.
He and his son, Hunter, had planned to build a couple of duplexes on a half acre at 3636 W. Maple before Hunter Vance was in an accident in 2016 that left him paralyzed from the chest down.
Now, Gregg Vance is building the duplexes, one that will be fully equipped and ADA compliant for his son to live on his own.
Some of the other units also will have helpful features, such as large hallways, for people with special needs. However, Gregg Vance says anyone can rent them.
Hunter Vance just graduated from K-State with a sales and marketing degree.
“It’s pretty remarkable,” his father says. “There’s a lot of people in his court.”
Hunter Vance is going into medical sales and not following his father into the construction business.
With out-of-the-country medical treatments, Gregg Vance says his son continues to improve and is hopeful for more improvements in the future with medical advancements.
Gregg Vance, who owns Construction Management, says he has other property where he plans further developments, though he’s not sure what yet. He says he’ll keep us posted.
Look for the duplexes to open in late February. Vance says there will be a sign up for leasing information then.
