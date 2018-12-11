Rusted Rooster to expand again, this time with a drive-through

Rusted Rooster owners Lissa Hackney and Mitch Lyon are expanding their Andover business further into the restaurant realm.
They opened it in 2012 as a retail store that sold painted furniture, handmade signs and antiques at 837 N. Andover Road.
In June, they turned the Rusted Rooster into a coffee shop and cafe that still has some retail merchandise.
Now, they’re adding a drive-through and expanding the hours and days the restaurant is open.
Currently, it’s open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday. With the new year, which is when the drive-through should be ready, the Rusted Rooster will be open breakfast, lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.
“Too many people told me, ‘I need coffee on Mondays,’ ” Hackney says.
The 1,000-square-foot restaurant “is tiny but we pack it full,” she says.
Hackney calls the decor “very cozy and different.”
“We have to get creative with our space.”
That’s why she’s thinking of a rooftop patio next.
“It’s going to be what the city allows me,” Hackney says.
“I have some big ideas.”
Comments