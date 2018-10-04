Liquidation underway at Mid America Powersports

Ross Reed has changed his mind.
In August, the Mid America Powersports owner told Have You Heard? he was trying to sell his property at 333 N. West St. but planned to keep the business open.
Now, he’s liquidating it.
“The business is just not coming back,” Reed says. “We’ve tried and tried since the recession.”
The liquidation coincides with the end of his main selling season.
“We gave it one last shot this summer,” Reed says. “We actually had a big year in volume, but there was not profits in it.”
To sell items, he says he had to price them at cost or below, “and so it didn’t work.”
The internet is a big issue, Reed says.
“It’s killing brick-and-mortar stores,” he says.
Mid America specializes in Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM and Kymco brands.
“You would think a town of this size could support one, but Wichita is about to not have one,” Reed says.
He’s selling a lot of parts and accessories and says manufacturers will pick up merchandise next week.
“We’re going through stuff pretty fast.”
McCurdy Auction will do an auction probably in about 45 days that will include tools, workbenches, displays and possibly real estate.
“We have had some pretty good traffic on our real estate suddenly,” Reed says. “We’ve had some serious, serious action this week on it.”
He says he was surprised to find that “those people didn’t know about the liquidation announcement.”
The building is 48,000 square feet.
Reed says he’s learned that he speaks for owners of other small businesses that if people “don’t support that local business, that business is not going to be here.”
“I know there’s a lot of shop-local campaigns, and people need to pay attention to that.”
