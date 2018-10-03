Half Price Books Coming to Eastgate Plaza

The new Half Price Books opens at Eastgate Plaza next month, but the chain will start buying books from the public next week. “We won’t be selling anything, but we will be buying starting the 8th,” says store manager Kristal LeMaistre.
By
How to make a fried pie

Carrie Rengers

How to make a fried pie

Bradley Monahan shows us how to make a Fried Pie at his new Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies drive-through near 13th and Tyler. The drive-through-only business will open to the public on Saturday.

League 42 to open learning center

Carrie Rengers

League 42 to open learning center

League 42 founder Bob Lutz discusses how Dave Murfin has purchased land across from McAdams Park to lease to the league for a new academic and baseball center. Also featured are Cohen Cross (from left) and brothers Micah and Nathaniel Osborne.

Hatman Jack, a man of many hats

Carrie Rengers

Hatman Jack, a man of many hats

Hatman Jack's Wichita Hat Works proprietor Jack Kellogg is celebrating 105 years this week, though he admits his math is a bit strange. He's turning 60, and he's celebrating 45 years in the hat trade.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service