Half Price Books Coming to Eastgate Plaza

The new Half Price Books opens at Eastgate Plaza next month, but the chain will start buying books from the public next week.
“We won’t be selling anything, but we will be buying starting the 8th,” says store manager Kristal LeMaistre.
Nectar Republic owner Lisa Williams-Laufer will be one of 80 vendors at Silobration, an annual party and sale thrown by “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines at their Magnolia property in Waco, Texas.
Adam Hartke's new Wave indoor-outdoor event venue opens downtown this weekend with a Toadies show. The venue will feature a beer garden, food trucks a dog park and concerts through the fall leading up to their big grand opening October 19.
League 42 founder Bob Lutz discusses how Dave Murfin has purchased land across from McAdams Park to lease to the league for a new academic and baseball center. Also featured are Cohen Cross (from left) and brothers Micah and Nathaniel Osborne.
Mary Powell's 75 Barnyard Weed Warriors lay waste to a west-side weed-infested lot Friday. The 75 goats devoured poison ivy, small trees and weeds, stripping away unwanted vegetation. “I couldn’t give them any better food,” Powell said.
Following a year and a half of planning and six months of physical labor, Logan Pajunen will open a gallery and art collective at the former Metro-Boulevard Alternative High School this week for Final Friday.