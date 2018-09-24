Citizens Bank of Kansas and Verus Bank to merge

Citizens Bank of Kansas and Verus Bank are merging.
“We’ve been looking for several years,” Citizens chairman Jane Deterding says of opportunities for growth.
She says the bank has a strategic plan to be at $500 million in assets for the “greatest efficiency point.”
Citizens is at $243 million now. Verus is at $140,000 million.
“We really can maximize our assets to make the bank profitable,” Deterding says.
She and her sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Mark Keeny, will remain majority shareholders. Mark Keeny also is Citizens CEO.
The Chase family, who own Verus, will have ownership as well.
“We believe this is good news for all involved,” says Kevin Chase, Verus chairman and CEO.
He says about five years ago, the bank began looking at its franchise value. Chase says he also began looking at the trend in consolidations.
“We felt it was important to understand what improves a bank’s franchise value and work on those things just in case there ever was an opportunity to sell.”
Chase says bank values have increased since then, too.
“We feel like we need to be a bigger institution to remain competitive and to take care of our customers.”
Chase says he believes customers are “going to appreciate that we’re partnering with another community, family-owned bank.”
Citizens has two branches in Wichita and one each in Winfield, Kingman, Pretty Prairie and Medicine Lodge.
Verus has branches in Derby, Augusta and El Dorado along with a stand-alone ATM in El Dorado.
“They have customers in Wichita,” Deterding says. “We have customers down that way. . . . It’ll be more convenient for both of our customers to get what they need.”
She says all employees of both banks will be retained, though some may move around a bit.
Verus president Kyle Russell will be president after the merger is complete in early 2019.
Deterding says that a couple of years ago, Citizens president Dennis Knackstedt had already announced his intention to retire this year.
“We’ve talked him into hanging around through the transition.”
She says she wants him to remain as a consultant and on the board.
Chase says he’s not sure what his title will be yet.
“It’s a new chapter for me,” he says. “My role will be not necessarily less important but it won’t require me to put in the hours I’ve been putting in.”
The Verus brand will remain for a couple of years. It’ll be known as Verus Bank, a branch of Citizens Bank of Kansas during that time.
Since the combined assets will be about $380 million by the time the deal is done, that means Citizens still has to work toward its $500 million goal.
“Well, we’re always looking for the next great deal,” Deterding says.
She says she expects “a lot of organic growth” after the merger deal.
“We’ll have to work on this one a little bit before we’re back in full acquisition mode.”
